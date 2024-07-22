Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review: Refined with Galaxy AI goodness

Samsung earlier this month unveiled the new foldable phones-- Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6-- along with Galaxy Watch7, Watch Ultra and Buds3 series earphones in India.

The new premium foldable phones retain the design language of the predecessor but come with a slimmer profile. And, they feature Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date. It also powers generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Galaxy AI features on the devices.

I spent a week with the Galaxy Z Flip6 and here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest offering.

Design, build quality and display

Samsung has retained the same design elements of the Galaxy Z Flip5 (review) for its successor. from a far distance, the two models look very similar. They have the same 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch wide flexible display panel inside.