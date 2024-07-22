Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review: Refined with Galaxy AI goodness

Samsung earlier this month unveiled the new foldable phones-- Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6-- along with Galaxy Watch7, Watch Ultra and Buds3 series earphones in India.
The new premium foldable phones retain the design language of the predecessor but come with a slimmer profile. And, they feature Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date. It also powers generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Galaxy AI features on the devices.
I spent a week with the Galaxy Z Flip6 and here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest offering.
Design, build quality and display
Samsung has retained the same design elements of the Galaxy Z Flip5 (review) for its successor. from a far distance, the two models look very similar. They have the same 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch wide flexible display panel inside.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
But, on closer observation, one can notice the subtle differences such as slimmer hinge and frame. Also, it has a matte finish and I love it. Our review unit is a blue colour variant, it looks fantastic in the sunlight. Also, the device's back panel and rail do not get stained easily.
Besides blue, the Galaxy Z Flip6 will come in three other colours-- Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Mint. If you are planning to buy it on the Samsung store, you get a special peach colour option.
Dimensions:
Galaxy Z Flip6:
Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm
Weight: 187g
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Galaxy Z Flip5:
Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm
Weight: 187
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.
Though the Galaxy Z Flip6 is slimmer than the predecessor, they both weigh 187g each, as the company has used a bigger battery for the new version (more on that later).
Samsung has used premium armour Aluminium metal for the frame and the hinge to ensure the device can survive accidental falls.
But, having said that, the phone when dropped on a hard or rough surface floor, the metal rails will protect the internal components, but suffer dents and scratches.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
So, I recommend Galaxy Z Flip6 owners get the protective covers. Also, it should be noted that the customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance wherein they will be entitled to get two screen/parts replacements at just Rs 999.
The device also comes with an IP48 rating, meaning it can survive an accidental dip in the swimming pool for up to 1.5 metres (five feet) for up to 30 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
And, the display panels on both the cover and inside, are protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield against daily wear-and-tear-like scratches when kept in tight spaces like pant pockets with coins, and keys.
The Galaxy Z Flip6 features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen on the cover. It comes with HD (720x748p) resolution has a pixel density of 306 ppi (pixels per inch) and supports a dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz). It also supports 1,600nits peak brightness, which is more than to read messages.
Also, it is just big enough to read weather updates and calendar. Also, it supports Galaxy AI-powered smart reply option and a small keyboard for users to respond quickly without having to open the widescreen.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's cover screen.
It will take some time for the finger muscle's memory to kick in to get used tiny QWERTY keyboard. During the review period, I mostly preferred the Galaxy AI's smart reply suggestions to instantly respond to the messages.
Samsung offers fun cover display wallpapers with animation effects to make the small screen more lively to use.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's cover screen.
Inside, it has a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display-design-based Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with full HD+ (2640 x 1080p) resolution and They both support dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz).
Also, it features a protective plastic strip around the bezels for additional protection of the flexible screen. Also, the company has pre-fitted an additional screen guard on it.
The screen has aspect ratio aspect ratio of 22:9. It is kind of narrow compared to normal phones, but users will get used to it. The display is of high quality and is very good for consuming multimedia content.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Also, it supports 2,100nits peak brightness, good enough to read messages and emails outdoors without having to squint the eyes.
The side-mounted fingerprint sensor works fine. But, to reduce false rejection cases, ensure the finger is dry and clean.
Performance
The new Samsung flip phone is powered by a special Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. It is a octa-core processor ( with 3.39GHz Cortex-X4 x 1+ 3.1GHz Cortex-A720 x 3 + 2.9GHz Cortex-A720 x 2 + 2.2GHz Cortex-A520 x 2) with 1Ghz Adreno 750 Graphics Processing Unit.
It is available in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (UFS 4.0) and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage (UFS 4.0). Our review unit is the former.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
The device works smoothly and waltzs through the day without any fuzz. Even with gaming, it supports several graphics-rich games including Asphalt 9: Legend Unite.
The Galaxy Z Flip6 also boast a vapour chamber, a first for a flip phone. It will help in efficiently dissipating heat during heavy-duty tasks such as playing games or recording high-resolution videos.
Galaxy AI features of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
The biggest improvement coming with the new Galaxy Z Flip6 is the Galaxy AI features. It supports Live translation, interpretor, Photo Assist, Note Assist, audio transcribing, circle to search and more.
I was most impressed with the 'sketch to image' feature. It works like magic. Though it takes several seconds to churn out the photorealistic images, it is worth the wait. It can turn an ordinary drawing into a beautiful piece of digital art.
Sketch to image feature on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
For most of the Galaxy AI features including the interpretor to work, the owner has to sign up for a Samsung account and the device has to be connected to the internet at all times.
The live real-time audio transcribing works well but failed to get a clear transcription of a recorded audio. It is not a deal breaker, as it can be improved with software updates.
Transcript assist feature on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Also, with the Google Lens feature, users can point the Galaxy Z Flip6 camera at complicated maths problems and get it solved in a few seconds and it will also offer a step-by-step guide on how to solve them.
Overall, the Galaxy AI features work as advertised. The Galaxy Z Flip6 runs on Android 14-based One UI software and the company has promised to offer seven years of Android OS updates and security software support. With such long support, the device will only get better with new Galaxy AI features up to 2031.
Battery life
As noted in the design section, the device comes with a bigger battery. It houses a 4,000mAh capacity cell, 300mAh more than the Galaxy Z Flip5.
It can easily last a whole day under normal usage with Wi-Fi connectivity. However, If you are solely dependent on the cellular connection, the device may need to get recharged by evening.
It supports 25W wired charging speed. It can go from zero to 50 per cent mark in 30 minutes. And, will take a little over an hour to hit the 100 per cent mark.
It also supports 15W wireless charging. It will take a bit longer to charge. It also supports 4.5W reverse charging with the PowerShare feature.
It should be noted that the company offers just the Type-C data cable to charge the device from a computer. The customer has to depend on an older device's charger or buy a new one with the Galaxy Z Flip6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample.
Photography
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip6 houses a dual-camera module-- main 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123-degree) + 50MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83-degree) with LED flash.
The 50MP sensor is an upgrade over the predecessor, which features a 12MP sensor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample.
The new Galaxy Z Flip6 takes pretty good photos in the daylight and indoors too. Like all the premium Samsung phones, the native camera offers an extra dose of colour warmness to enhance the sombre-looking subjects such as flowers to come off beautiful and vibrant.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample.
With macro close-up shots too, it manages to get minute details pretty well.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample with ultra wide angle mode.
It supports wide-angle mode. It can capture a wide area of the landscape without any software tricks to bend structures to include them in the frame.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample with normal 1X view.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample with 2X zoom.
The portrait mode works flawlessly on the Galaxy Z Flip6. It ensures the background has a perfect bokeh blur effect and the subject is captured sharply without any smudges around the edge of face or in this case, the petals of the flower.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample with 5X digital zoom.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample with 10X zoom.
Also, it supports digital zoom up to 10X. The photo quality remains good up to 4X and beyond that, the picture begins to accumulate noise.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample with portrait mode on.
Inside, it features 10MP Selfie Camera (f2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, Field-Of-View: 85-degree).
It takes brilliant selfies in daylight and quality goes a notch down indoors. But, it is of decent quality. It also offers a plethora of tools to make the face of the human photogenic.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample.
Also, the company has incorporated Galaxy AI-powered Studio Portrait feature. The user has to take a selfie and go to the Gallery to try the Studio Portrait. It offers multiple options-- such as Comic, 3D cartoon, Water Colour and Sketch (black and white).
Though the feature is cool, it is way off the mark in converting my real image into a digital comic or sketch. But, it's not a deal breaker, as it can salvaged with software updates.
On the bright side, the 'sketch to image' option of the Photo Assist feature is awesome. As you can see, I drew a terrible-looking bee on the flower, and still, the Galaxy AI managed to understand my drawing and came up with several photorealistic images of the bee.
Photo Assist feature with sketch to image option on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
They look natural. Have to note that the Galaxy AI will offer a minimum of four samples. There can be mismatches in some samples, but with every request, it comes close to matching the object as drawn on the photo and also ensures, it blends with background and foreground perfectly.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6's camera sample.
Like the Galaxy S24 series, the new Galaxy Z Flip4 also comes with a Magic eraser and does a fine job of removing the objects from the frame without any noticeable trace of it. Users will also get the additional option to camouflage the missing object's space with the background.
Final thoughts
Though there is no drastic change in terms of design language over the predecessor, the new Galaxy Z Flip6 looks prettier and sturdy.
Also, several value-added generative AI capabilities are deeply integrated into photography and productivity (with note assist, interpreter, and live translation) features to deliver the best user experience on a foldable phone.
With seven years of software support, the Galaxy Z Flip6 will only get better with new features until the end of this decade.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Who should buy the new Galaxy Z Flip6?
If you happen to own the Galaxy Z Flip5, you can skip this, as Galaxy AI features such as sketch to image and others will eventually come with software updates sooner or later.
For those who have a Flip4 phone or older versions, the Flip6 is a good upgrade, worth the investment. They will get to do more tasks on the bigger display on the cover panel and do more with Galaxy AI.
The Galaxy Z Flip6 comes in two variants— 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage— Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively.
