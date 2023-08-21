Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 review: Slim, durable and feature-rich

Design, build quality and display

If you keep the Galaxy Z Fold5 side-by-side with the Fold4, you won't be able to pick up any difference instantly at all. They are identical, but only on close observation, you can notice the changes.

The most critical part of the foldable phone, the hinge that holds the two panels together is slimmer than previous iterations but really strong. Once you fold the phone, it takes a bit of strength to open it again., Also, the two panels join closely even at the hinge and the tip of the display panels. There is hardly any space for the dust to creep in.

When folded, the device is slim when compared to any of the previous generation models. It can easily slip into the pocket without any hassle. Also, the device weighs less too.

Galaxy Z Fold5 (253g):

Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm

Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Galaxy Fold4 (263g):

Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2 (at the tip of the two displays folding)-15.8 mm (at the hinge)

Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm