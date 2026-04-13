<p>After launching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-launches-ai-packed-flagship-galaxy-s26-galaxy-s26-plus-and-galaxy-s26-ultra-galaxy-buds4-buds4-pro-3911558">flagship Galaxy S26 series</a> and premium mid-range models <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-launches-galaxy-a57-and-galaxy-a37-with-triple-cameras-in-india-3945170">Galaxy A57 and A37</a>, South Korean technology behemoth Samsung is all geared up to bring the ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold8 series as early as July.</p><p>Given the rise in RAM and storage chipsets, the Galaxy Z Fold8 series is expected to be much more expensive than the predecessor, which started at Rs 1,74,999 in India.</p><p>To cushion the inflation issue, Samsung is reportedly working with Bajaj Finance to retail Galaxy Z Fold8 with affordable EMI plans.</p>.MWC 2026: Motorola unveils all-new Razr Fold series premium foldable Android phone.<p><strong>Galaxy Z Fold8: What we know so far about Samsung's premium Android phone</strong></p><p>The new variant will feature the slim design language, almost 4.5mm thickness, the same as the predecessor. But it will come with big upgrades.</p><p>It is said to come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, and inside, it will feature an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable panel. Both screens will come with 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>The device will come with armour aluminium, Corning's high-strength Gorilla Glass shield, sturdy hinge, along with durable foldable display tested for more than 500,000 folding operations and IP68 dust and water resistance rating.</p><p>Under the hood, it is said to come with Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging speed.</p><p>It comes with a triple-camera module-- a main 200MP main (OIS) camera with a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back. It will have a 10MP selfie camera, one each on the cover display and inner foldable panel for video calling.</p><p>The device will run Android 16-based OneUI OS and is expected to get at least seven years of Android updates and security patches for protection against cyber threats up to 2033.</p><p>Besides the Galaxy Z Fold8, Samsung is expected to bring Z Flip8, a clamshell-designed phone. It is said to come with incremental upgrades.</p><p><em>With inputs from wire agencies.</em></p>.Apple working on clamshell-based iPhone flip with foldable display: Report.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>