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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 series may debut in July: Report

Besides the Galaxy Z Fold8, Samsung is expected to bring Z Flip8, a clamshell-designed phone. It is said to come with incremental upgrades.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 14:44 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungQualcommfoldable phoneGalaxy FoldGalaxy Flip

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