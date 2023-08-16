Samsung hosts live commerce event, offers special deals on Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday (August 16) kicked off a special Live Commerce promotional sale campaign in India.

The company is offering lucrative deals on newly launched premium foldable phones-- Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 along with the Galaxy Tab S9 on Samsung Live website.

Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during the Live Commerce event are eligible to claim Rs 8,000.

Furthermore, they can avail of up to Rs 12,000 exchange bonus on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and a memory upgrade (buy 256GB and get 512GB - Rs 10,000 benefit) on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5.

Add to that, consumers will get a silicon case ring cover worth Rs 4,199 with Galaxy Z Flip5 and a free-standing phone case worth Rs 6,299 with Galaxy Z Fold5 over and above the mentioned offers.

And those who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S9 will get cashback of up to Rs 12,000 and can avail up to Rs 8,000 exchange bonus. Add to that, he/she is entitled to get 50 per cent discount on the keyboard cover too.

