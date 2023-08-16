Samsung hosts live commerce event, offers special deals on Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday (August 16) kicked off a special Live Commerce promotional sale campaign in India.
The company is offering lucrative deals on newly launched premium foldable phones-- Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 along with the Galaxy Tab S9 on Samsung Live website.
Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during the Live Commerce event are eligible to claim Rs 8,000.
Furthermore, they can avail of up to Rs 12,000 exchange bonus on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and a memory upgrade (buy 256GB and get 512GB - Rs 10,000 benefit) on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5.
Add to that, consumers will get a silicon case ring cover worth Rs 4,199 with Galaxy Z Flip5 and a free-standing phone case worth Rs 6,299 with Galaxy Z Fold5 over and above the mentioned offers.
And those who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S9 will get cashback of up to Rs 12,000 and can avail up to Rs 8,000 exchange bonus. Add to that, he/she is entitled to get 50 per cent discount on the keyboard cover too.
Read more | Galaxy Z Flip5 review: Getting close to perfection
For the uninitiated, the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 come with valuable upgrades over their predecessors. The big change for the Flip5 includes the 3.4-inch cover display compared to the 1.9-inch on the Flip4.
Also, both the devices come in sleek and slim design language and a new hinge, which is more durable than seen on any of the previous iterations.
Also, they come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor and deliver a full day of battery life.
Read more | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: First impression
The Galaxy Flip5 is available in two configurations for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively.
The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage-- for Rs 1,54,999, Rs 1,64,999, and Rs 1,84,999 respectively.
The Galaxy Tab S9 boasts an IP68 rating, a first for premium tablets in its class. Even the S Pen is water-resistant too. And, they come with Armour Aluminium casing as well. They feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon and ensure they deliver a long battery life.
Must read | Key features of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, S9 Plus and S9
The Galaxy Tab S9 starts at Rs 83,999 for the WiFi variant and at Rs 96,999 for the 5G variant.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.