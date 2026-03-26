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Samsung launches Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 with triple cameras in India

The new Galaxy A57 and the A37 will get a minimum of six Android OS updates and software security patches for protection against emerging cyber threats up to 2032.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:09 IST
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Samsung Galaxy A57 series.

Samsung Galaxy A57 series.

Credit: samsung

Samsung Galaxy A37 series.

Samsung Galaxy A37 series.

Credit: Samsung

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Published 26 March 2026, 08:09 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungsmartphonessmartphonemobile phoneAndroid phoneSamsung ExynosGalaxy AI

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