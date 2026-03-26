<p>Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Thursday (March 26) launched two new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-galaxy-a57-a37-set-for-debut-this-week-in-india-3941753">premium Android mid-range handsets, the Galaxy A57 and A37 series</a>, in India.</p><p>The Galaxy A57 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O HDR Display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1900 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield, IP68 rating, dual-SIM slots, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Type-C USB port.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p>It is powered by a 4nm class 2.9GHz Exynos 1680 octa-core processor with AMD Xclipse 550 GPU, Android 16-based Samsung One UI 8.5, 8GB / 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.</p>.<p>A57 comes with a triple-camera module--main 50MP (with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Opitcal Image Stabilisation), 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (with f/2.2 aperture) 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash on the back. It also features a 12MP (f/2.2) front camera.</p><p>The Galaxy A37 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O HDR Display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1900 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield.</p><p>It also comes with dual-SIM slots, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p>.<p>Inside, the device is powered by a 2.75GHz Exynos 1480 octa-core processor with AMD Xclipse 530 GPU, Android 16-based Samsung One UI 8.5, 8GB / 12GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB internal storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.</p><p>It also boasts a triple camera module-- a main 50MP rear camera (f/1.8, OIS), an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash on the back. And, a 12MP (f/2.2) front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>Both devices come with an IP68 rating, meaning they will be able to survive an accidental drop in a water body for close to 1.5metres (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes.</p><p>And, they get a minimum of six Android OS updates and software security patches for protection against emerging cyber threats up to 2032.</p><p>The Galaxy A57 is available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 56,999 and Rs 62,499, respectively.</p><p>The Galaxy A37 is available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 41,999, Rs 47,499 and 52,999, respectively.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Refined with meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>