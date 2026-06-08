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Samsung may bring two Galaxy Fold8 variants; what we know so far

The Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra with different display formats, larger batteries, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips and Android 17, while the Galaxy Z Flip8 is expected to keep its design and software upgrades.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:47 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Samsung may bring two Galaxy Fold8 variants; what we know so far

In one line
Samsung reportedly plans two Galaxy Fold8 variants and a Galaxy Flip8, with new designs and features expected in mid-2025.
Key points
Two Galaxy Fold8 variants
Samsung may introduce a standard Galaxy Z Fold8 and a wider Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, differing in display size and design.
Galaxy Z Flip8 unchanged
The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip8 will retain its existing design without major modifications.
New hardware specifications
Both Fold8 models are expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, while the Flip8 may use a 2nm Exynos chipset.
Battery and camera upgrades
The Fold8 Ultra may have a 5,000mAh battery, while the standard Fold8 could feature a 4,800mAh cell and a triple camera module.
Software and launch timeline
All three devices will run Android 17-based One UI 9 and are expected to debut in July or early August 2025.
Key statistics
5,000mAh
Expected battery capacity for Fold8 Ultra
4,800mAh
Expected battery capacity for standard Fold8
July or early August
Expected launch window for new devices
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:47 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSamsungsmartphonessmartphonefoldable phone

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