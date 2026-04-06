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Samsung Message app to be discontinued, move to Google's Android Messages app

Depending on the operating system of the Galaxy phone, users will receive an in-app notification from Samsung Messages to help guide them through the process.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:55 IST
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Samsung Messages app to be discontinued soon.

Samsung Messages app to be discontinued soon.

Credit: Samsung

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Published 06 April 2026, 13:55 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidSamsungMessages appRCS

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