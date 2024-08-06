Samsung rolls out August 2024 update with security patch to Galaxy devices

The world's leading smartphone maker, Samsung, has begun rolling out the August 2024 update to all eligible Galaxy devices-- phones and tablets worldwide.
The latest firmware comes with critical security patches to fix zero-day vulnerabilities that may allow hackers to take over the device and steal sensitive information.
Even Google has acknowledged the issue. It is not just the case with Samsung devices, the security threat also affects other Android phones with ARM-based chipsets made by Qualcomm and MediaTek.
For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability that the concerned experts (in this case, engineers at Samsung and Google) were previously unaware of, but which may have been exploited by some hackers to attack systems.
Google's latest update on Android Security Bulletin (August 2024) mentions that zero-day vulnerability has been exploited by threat actors on targeted devices worldwide.
"There are indications that CVE-2024-36971 may be under limited, targeted exploitation," said Google.
Google has shared the software fixes with other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to allow them to release the update to respective phones at the earliest.
With the advancement of technology, bad actors are improving their skillsets to detect security loopholes to attack corporates, high-profile individuals and even the general public to steal sensitive photos/videos or trade secrets and hold them for ransom.
Android phone owners are advised to update their devices with the latest software update as soon as they get the notification. Or else check for updates manually by going to Settings >> System/About Phone >>Software Update and tap the download button to update to the latest version.
In a related development, Apple just a few days ago, rolled out a big iOS 17.6 update with a security patch.
