Samsung rolls out August 2024 update with security patch to Galaxy devices

The world's leading smartphone maker, Samsung, has begun rolling out the August 2024 update to all eligible Galaxy devices-- phones and tablets worldwide.

The latest firmware comes with critical security patches to fix zero-day vulnerabilities that may allow hackers to take over the device and steal sensitive information.

Even Google has acknowledged the issue. It is not just the case with Samsung devices, the security threat also affects other Android phones with ARM-based chipsets made by Qualcomm and MediaTek.

For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability that the concerned experts (in this case, engineers at Samsung and Google) were previously unaware of, but which may have been exploited by some hackers to attack systems.