Samsung rolls out Galaxy AI feature to more Galaxy phones and tablets

During the Galaxy S24 launch event earlier this year in January, Samsung announced to bring generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Galaxy AI to 100 million devices.

In February, the South Korean technology major released Galaxy AI with One UI 6.1 update to select older devices.

Now, it has announced to expand the availability of Galaxy AI feature to 2023-series Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series tablets in more global regions from March 28 onwards.

Even carrier contract devices sold by AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and other cellular service providers will get the Galaxy AI features starting this weekend.