Samsung rolls out Galaxy AI feature to more Galaxy phones and tablets

During the Galaxy S24 launch event earlier this year in January, Samsung announced to bring generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Galaxy AI to 100 million devices.
In February, the South Korean technology major released Galaxy AI with One UI 6.1 update to select older devices.
Now, it has announced to expand the availability of Galaxy AI feature to 2023-series Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series tablets in more global regions from March 28 onwards.
Even carrier contract devices sold by AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and other cellular service providers will get the Galaxy AI features starting this weekend.
For the uninitiated, Galaxy AI is powered by Google's Gemini Large Language Models (LLM)-- Nano, Pro and Ultra.
Depending on the type of task, Samsung Galaxy AI will rely on Gemini Nano or Gemini Pro.
For tasks that can be done on-device without the need for an internet connection, Gemini Nano-based Galaxy AI feature will carry out the job. For instance, Galaxy phones can be used for real-time language translation and interpretation. For now, it can do live translation of 13 languages including Hindi and English.
And, Galaxy AI will rely on Gemini Pro for heavy-duty tasks that need cloud-based server connectivity.
Galaxy AI's generative edit feature can be used on photos. It allows users to easily resize, reposition, or realign objects in photos to perfection.
Samsung smartphones will also support Circle to Search feature. Here, the user has to circle a particular object in the photo and a pop-up Google search screen appears offering information about it.
Circle to search feature on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Not just photos, even on social media posts and videos (have to be paused), users can instantly get data on Google search. And, users never have to leave the app. They get the results right on the pop-up screen.
To enable Galaxy AI on smartphones, device owners have to sign up for a Samsung account. Also, it should be noted that all the Galaxy AI features will be available for free until the end of 2025. Samsung has officially confirmed to charge fees for the premium service from 2026.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.