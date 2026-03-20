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Samsung rolls out ‘Galaxy Forever’ programme in India

The Galaxy Forever plan also includes Samsung Care+, and this covers Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection with zero deductibles
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:09 IST
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Samsung Galaxy Forever plan.

Samsung Galaxy Forever plan.

Credit: Samsung

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Published 20 March 2026, 09:09 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungsmartphonessmartphone

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