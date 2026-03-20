<p>After launching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-launches-ai-packed-flagship-galaxy-s26-galaxy-s26-plus-and-galaxy-s26-ultra-galaxy-buds4-buds4-pro-3911558">premium Galaxy S26 series smartphone</a>s, Samsung has introduced the 'Galaxy Forever' programme in India.</p><p>The Galaxy Forever programme is a very lucrative offer. It promises customers a 50 per cent upfront discount on an assured buyback after one year, with a no-questions-asked return policy.</p><p>For now, Samsung is offering two premium phones -Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus with the Galaxy Forever. Users need to pay only half the device cost in 12 no-cost EMIs via Credit Card or Samsung Finance+ plans.</p>.Samsung to double mobile devices powered by Google's Gemini to 800 millionunits this year .<p>After one year, customers who opted in through the Credit Card payment mode can return and receive a 50 per cent assured buyback, either directly or by retaining and paying the remaining 50 per cent through an additional 12 no-cost EMIs.</p>.<p>Customers who opted for Samsung Finance+ need to return and upgrade to the next Galaxy flagship smartphone. To retain the device, customers would be required to pay the remaining 50 per cent in the 13th month.</p><p>Galaxy Forever plan also includes Samsung Care+, and this covers Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection with zero deductibles worth Rs 13,999 for 13 months.</p><p>In a related development, Google offers a similar plan for Pixel phones in India.</p><p>Called Google Pixel Upgrade Program, it facilitates Google Pixel phone ownership via a zero down payment and zero interest, and a low monthly instalment plan starting at Rs 2,083 per month. </p><p>And, the icing on the cake is the option to upgrade to the newest Pixel phone after just nine EMI payments, regardless of the old phone's condition. </p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>