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Samsung set to launch Galaxy M47 soon in India

Android-powered Galaxy M47 is rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 10:41 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungsmartphonessmartphoneQualcommAndroid phone

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