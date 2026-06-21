Samsung set to launch Galaxy M47 soon in India

You have seen what a Monster can do.

But this is THE NEXT LEVEL MONSTER.



Gear up for 4X!

More multitasking.

More hours of endless gaming.

More strength for the outdoors!



This is the 4X Monster upgrade.

The new #GalaxyM47 5G is arriving soon.

Stay tuned!

#NextLevelMonster… pic.twitter.com/OTrHEqqikA