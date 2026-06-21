Samsung set to launch Galaxy M47 soon in India

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/fifa-world-cup-2026-samsung-offers-up-to-20-discount-on-vision-ai-premium-smart-tvs-in-india-4039882">South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung</a> is all geared up to launch the new budget Galaxy M series phone in India.</p><p>Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy M47 series with big upgrades over the predecessor.</p>.Android 17: Key features you should know about Google's new mobile OS.<p>The teaser videos reveal the device will feature a triple-camera module on the back. Also, the Galaxy M47 will have 4X more power for multitasking, improved durability, longer battery life, and enhancing gaming experience.</p><p>The Galaxy M47 is rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM.</p>.<p>There is no word on when Galaxy M47 will make its debut, but it is likely to launch in the coming week or early July.</p><p>Besides the Galaxy M47, Samsung is also preparing to bring a new Galaxy A series in India. It is widely reported to be the Galaxy A27, which has been made available in several global regions in the West and South East.</p>.<p>The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and IP64 rating. </p><p>It is also said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, Android 16-based One UI 8.5 UI, triple camera with 50MP main sensor, LED flash on the back, a 12MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging capability.</p>.Samsung A37 5G review: Decent performer with solid build quality, good camera.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>