<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-galaxy-f70e-launch-key-features-availability-price-details-and-more-3892330">Samsung</a> on Wednesday (February 11) announced the date of the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, putting all rumours to rest on when the South Korean company will unveil the new flagship smartphones.</p><p>In 2025, Samsung hosted the annual Galaxy Unpacked event in early January. This year, it is happening more than a month later on February 25, 2026, at 10:00 am PT (11:30 pm IST).</p><p>The company has made arrangements to stream the event live on its official websites-- Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.</p>.Samsung’s new teasers reveal big AI camera upgrades in Galaxy S26 series .<p><strong>Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Here's what to expect at Samsung event</strong></p><p>There's no prize for guessing. Like the previous year, Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S26 in three variants-- the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. And, possibly bring S26 Edge and S26 FE series later in the year.</p><p>Samsung's phones, particularly the Galaxy S series, come with a world-class display with top-of-the-line anti-glare coating and the brightest display panels on a phone in the industry. Now, the upcoming flagship phone promises to deliver an even better user experience.</p>.<p>When using the phone, the content on the screen will be visible only to the owner. Any form of content, be it a text notification, a video or a photo, can only be viewed from the direct line of sight of the user. Prying eyes of people on the side will not be able see any content, but a black screen.</p><p>The company says it took more than five years of engineering, testing and refining to get the final product. Both the hardware and software are expertly calibrated to ensure the content on the screen is visible only to the person directly in front of it.</p><p>Further, Samsung has revealed that Galaxy S26 will also come with a big camera upgrade. Also, they will be backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered photography features of the Galaxy S26.</p><p>Be it indoors, like a concert hall or outdoors with limited light, the Galaxy S26 will ensure the photos will be sharper and have less noise than ever before.</p><p>The digital zoom photos shot on Galaxy S26 models will be much clearer and crisper than any conventional rival premium phone.</p><p>The flagship S26 Ultra, depending on the market, is expected to offer the device either with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, built on a 2nm fabrication process. It promises significant gains in performance and power efficiency.</p><p>Also, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature an enhanced display panel with a higher refresh rate (either 144Hz or 165Hz).</p><p>And, it is said to come with faster 60W charging capability.</p><p>The Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 are expected to be offered with Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, and the rest of the features, such as display, battery capacity and camera hardware, will be incremental upgrades.</p><p>Ahead of the launch, Samsung has opened pre-reserve window in India.</p><p>Interested fans and prospective consumers have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 999 (refundable) to register for Samsung's new phone. The customers will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 2,699 and also get assured extra cash bonus for exchange deal to trade in the old phone for the Galaxy S26 series.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>