Samsung sets date to launch Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6, Galaxy Ring in Paris

Samsung on Wednesday (June 26) confirmed that it would host the Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

It is scheduled to kick off on July 10 at 9 am PDT (9:30 pm IST), in Paris, which also happens to host Olympics 2024. The company will also stream the event live on its official website.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what to expect at Samsung's upcoming event

There are prizes for guessing, as the teaser video (below) has given away the hint that Samsung will be bringing new generation foldable phones. Like the previous years, the company will bring two phone variants-- Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.