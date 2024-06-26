Samsung sets date to launch Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6, Galaxy Ring in Paris

Samsung on Wednesday (June 26) confirmed that it would host the Galaxy Unpacked event next month.
It is scheduled to kick off on July 10 at 9 am PDT (9:30 pm IST), in Paris, which also happens to host Olympics 2024. The company will also stream the event live on its official website.
Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what to expect at Samsung's upcoming event
There are prizes for guessing, as the teaser video (below) has given away the hint that Samsung will be bringing new generation foldable phones. Like the previous years, the company will bring two phone variants-- Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.
Latest reports suggest that Samsung may offer Fold6 in two models-- a regular Fold6 and a top-end Fold6 Ultra. They are expected to come with pretty much the same features but differ in terms of build material, camera and battery. The standard Fold6 is expected to come with an armoured aluminium frame and hinge. And, the Fold6 Ultra may come with a Titanium-based hinge and frame.
The Fold6 and Fold6 Ultra are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 media invite.
Credit: Samsung
And, the Galaxy Z Flip6 is expected to retain the design language of the predecessor but come with improved performance and battery life. It is also said to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon.
All the new devices-- Galaxy Z Fold6, Fold6 Ultra and Flip6 are confirmed to boast Google's Gemini Large Language Model (LLM)-powered generative Artificial Intelligence feature Galaxy AI.
They will support real-time audio transcription, language translation, note assistance with summarising capability, circle-to-search and more.
Besides the new foldable phones, Samsung is expected to unveil the new generation Galaxy Watch7 series, Galaxy Buds earphones and the all-new smart wearable Galaxy Ring.
Samsung Galaxy Ring
It is said to come with cutting-edge health-tracking sensors and will be powered by advanced algorithms. It will be able to offer insights into sleep patterns based on heart rate, movement, and respiratory indicators.
The new Galaxy Ring displayed at MWC 2024.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Also, Samsung will be introducing a new 'My Vitality Score'. It will make use of data tracked during sleep, activity, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to tell the owner how fit and active the body is.
The company will be bringing another feature— Booster Card—with the Galaxy Ring. Through a smartphone app, it will offer actionable guidance for activities during the day and night to improve fitness.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.