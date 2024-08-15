Samsung to bring 'Circle to Search' feature to Galaxy A series, Tab S9 FE

Samsung, earlier this year launched the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Galaxy AI features with the premium Galaxy S24 series.
Among the many gen AI features, 'Circle to Search' was the most popular among consumers. Now, Samsung has announced to bring it to the mid-range Galaxy A series phones and also the Tab S9 FE tablet in India.
Here's how the 'Circle to Search' feature works on the phone
It is really simple. The device owner has to use their fingertip to circle a particular object in the photo and a pop-up Google search screen appears offering information about it.
Circle to Search will also work on social media posts and videos (have to be paused) too. For instance, if the device owner finds a character in a movie wearing a cool jacket or a watch, he/she has to pause the video and circle the actor's body. A Google search box appears on the screen and instantly gets data on specifics like the brand and type of fabric/strap, along with where it can be purchased.
Circle to search feature on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Additionally, it will also show the profile of the actor. Thanks to this feature, users never have to leave the app as they get the results right on the pop-up screen.
Circle to Search feature is coming soon to Galaxy Tab S9 FE series.
In a related development, Google launched a new line of Pixel 9 series with new Gemini AI features.
Designed with Google DeepMind, the Gemini AI assistant is optimised for advanced AI models and is the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality. It can understand queries in text, images, and audio.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Published 15 August 2024, 10:36 IST