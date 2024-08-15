Samsung to bring 'Circle to Search' feature to Galaxy A series, Tab S9 FE

Here's how the 'Circle to Search' feature works on the phone

It is really simple. The device owner has to use their fingertip to circle a particular object in the photo and a pop-up Google search screen appears offering information about it.

Circle to Search will also work on social media posts and videos (have to be paused) too. For instance, if the device owner finds a character in a movie wearing a cool jacket or a watch, he/she has to pause the video and circle the actor's body. A Google search box appears on the screen and instantly gets data on specifics like the brand and type of fabric/strap, along with where it can be purchased.