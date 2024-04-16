Samsung to roll out Galaxy AI features to older Galaxy devices next month

After rolling out Galaxy AI features to several 2023 series devices including Galaxy S23 variants, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Flip5, Samsung has announced the company is bringing generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) capabilities to older 2022 series phones and tablets next month.
For the uninitiated, Galaxy AI is powered by Google's gen AI Gemini Large Language Model (LLM). The latter comes in three forms-- Nano, Pro and Ultra.
Depending on the type of task, Samsung Galaxy AI will rely on Gemini Nano or Gemini Pro.
For simple tasks that can be done on-device without an internet connection, Gemini Nano-based Galaxy AI feature will carry out the job. For instance, Galaxy phones can be used for real-time language translation and interpretation. For now, it can do the live translations of 13 languages including Hindi and English.
For heavy-duty tasks, the Galaxy AI will rely on Gemini Pro which needs cloud-based server connectivity. For example, device owners can easily resize, reposition, or realign objects in the photo frame with Galaxy AI's generative edit feature.
Circle to search feature on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Another notable feature is the Circle to Search. Here, the user has to use their fingertip to circle a particular object in the photo and a pop-up Google search screen appears offering information about it.
Circle to Search will also work on social media posts and videos (have to be paused) too. For instance, if the device owner finds a character in a movie wearing cool sunglasses, he/she has to pause the video and circle the actor's head. A Google search box appears on the screen and instantly gets data on specifics like the brand and type of spectacles, along with where it can be purchased.
Additionally, it will also show the profile of the actor. Thanks to this feature, users never have to leave the app as they get the results right on the pop-up screen.
Other Galaxy AI features include Note Assist, which simplifies organisational tasks with auto-formatting and summarisation features. There is also a similar feature called 'Browsing Assist' which can summarise and translate articles on a webpage.
With Transcript Assist, users can effortlessly create accurate meeting summaries and translations.
Samsung is scheduled to roll out a new One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra (review), Galaxy Z Fold4 (review), Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series in early May.
It should be noted that both Google and Samsung have confirmed that these generative AI features will be available for free for a limited time.
As per an official statement, Samsung has promised to offer Galaxy AI features for free up to the end of 2025.
They will begin to ask subscribers to sign up for premium plans to continue to use the services.
