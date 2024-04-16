Samsung to roll out Galaxy AI features to older Galaxy devices next month

After rolling out Galaxy AI features to several 2023 series devices including Galaxy S23 variants, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Flip5, Samsung has announced the company is bringing generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) capabilities to older 2022 series phones and tablets next month.

For the uninitiated, Galaxy AI is powered by Google's gen AI Gemini Large Language Model (LLM). The latter comes in three forms-- Nano, Pro and Ultra.

Depending on the type of task, Samsung Galaxy AI will rely on Gemini Nano or Gemini Pro.

For simple tasks that can be done on-device without an internet connection, Gemini Nano-based Galaxy AI feature will carry out the job. For instance, Galaxy phones can be used for real-time language translation and interpretation. For now, it can do the live translations of 13 languages including Hindi and English.