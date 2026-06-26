Samsung unveils Galaxy A27 with triple cameras

Samsung launches the Galaxy A27 with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, triple cameras, and six years of updates.

In one line

Key points

• Display and design The Galaxy A27 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, and IP64 water-and-dust resistance.

• Performance and storage Powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 710 GPU, the device offers 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable to 2TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

• Camera capabilities The triple camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, alongside a 12MP front camera for selfies.

• Software and updates Running Android 16 with Samsung One UI 8.5, the Galaxy A27 guarantees six years of Android updates and security patches until 2032.