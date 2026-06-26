Samsung unveils Galaxy A27 with triple cameras

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Samsung launches the Galaxy A27 with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, triple cameras, and six years of updates.
Key points
• Display and design
The Galaxy A27 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, and IP64 water-and-dust resistance.
• Performance and storage
Powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 710 GPU, the device offers 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable to 2TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.
• Camera capabilities
The triple camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, alongside a 12MP front camera for selfies.
• Software and updates
Running Android 16 with Samsung One UI 8.5, the Galaxy A27 guarantees six years of Android updates and security patches until 2032.
• Availability and pricing
Available in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Light Pink, the Galaxy A27 starts at $349.99 and will launch in select markets including the US, Europe, and India.
Key statistics
1400 nits
Display brightness
Up to 2TB
Storage expansion
Six years
Update support duration
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 June 2026, 12:29 IST