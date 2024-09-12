Samsung unveils Galaxy M05 with 50MP dual-camera

Samsung on Thursday (September 12) unveiled the new budget phone Galaxy M05 series in India.

The latest Galaxy M05 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1600p) LCD screen, supports 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with triple slots (two nano SIMs and a microSD card), 3.5mm audio jack, type-c port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it houses a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 14-based OneUI Core 6.0 OS, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capability.