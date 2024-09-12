Samsung unveils Galaxy M05 with 50MP dual-camera

Samsung on Thursday (September 12) unveiled the new budget phone Galaxy M05 series in India.
The latest Galaxy M05 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1600p) LCD screen, supports 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with triple slots (two nano SIMs and a microSD card), 3.5mm audio jack, type-c port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it houses a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 14-based OneUI Core 6.0 OS, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capability.
It also features dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8 aperture) with 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It also comes with 8MP (f/2.0) front camera.
The company is offering the new Galaxy M05 in mint green colour for Rs 7,999 at Amazon, Samsung e-store and at select retail stores.
Galaxy M05 vs competition
Samsung's latest budget phone will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi 13C, Poco C65, Realme Narzo N61, and Tecno Spark 20C, among others.
Published 12 September 2024, 13:15 IST