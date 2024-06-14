Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch FE with BioActive sensor

Leading smartphone maker Samsung launched the smart wearable Galaxy Watch FE series in Seoul, South Korea.

The new Galaxy Watch FE sports the classic circular dial design we see in the premium Galaxy Watch6 series. It comes in 40mm size and features a sturdy aluminium enclosure with Sapphire crystal glass protection for the display.

The Galaxy Watch FE also comes with MIL-STD-810H durability standards, IP68 dust and water-resistant and 5ATM rating. It can survive water pressure up to 1.5 metres (up to five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 396x396p resolution and supports Always on Display feature. It is powered by a proprietary 1.18GHz Exynos W920 dual-core processor with 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage and WearOS-based One UI 5.0 jointly developed by Google and Samsung.