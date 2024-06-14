Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch FE with BioActive sensor

Leading smartphone maker Samsung launched the smart wearable Galaxy Watch FE series in Seoul, South Korea.
The new Galaxy Watch FE sports the classic circular dial design we see in the premium Galaxy Watch6 series. It comes in 40mm size and features a sturdy aluminium enclosure with Sapphire crystal glass protection for the display.
The Galaxy Watch FE also comes with MIL-STD-810H durability standards, IP68 dust and water-resistant and 5ATM rating. It can survive water pressure up to 1.5 metres (up to five feet) for close to 30 minutes.
It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 396x396p resolution and supports Always on Display feature. It is powered by a proprietary 1.18GHz Exynos W920 dual-core processor with 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage and WearOS-based One UI 5.0 jointly developed by Google and Samsung.
It can track more than 100 physical workouts. For runners, it can offer advanced running analysis of overall performance to maximize efficiency and also provide insights and guidance to help prevent injury. With the Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature, it helps users set their own goals based on their physical capabilities.
It offers Heart Rate Alert whenever it detects abnormally high or low heart rates and the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN). It also routinely monitors heart rhythms to check for signs of atrial fibrillation (Afib). In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring Blood Pressure and ECG (Electrocardiogram).
It can also monitor sleep and offer insights into the user's sleep patterns such as how much he/she had deep sleep, light sleep, REM (Rapid Eye Movements), and stayed awake in the bed.
The USP of the new Galaxy Watch FE is the BioActive sensor module. It works with a new generation Optical Heart Rate sensor paired with an Electrical Heart sensor and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor. The latter is capable of measuring body skeleton mass, body water, body fat mass, and Body Mass Index (BMI). With such critical data points, it will make you consciously start focusing on body fitness.
It houses 247mAh battery and comes with WPC-based wireless charging.
The new Galaxy Watch FE is compatible with Android phones running 11.0 or newer OS versions and has a minimum of 1.5GB RAM.
The new Galaxy Watch FE will be initially available in select markets including South Korea, the United Kingdom and Europe with prices starting at €219 (approx. Rs 19,562).
