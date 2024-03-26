Samsung unveils new Galaxy S6 Lite(2024) series tablet

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (March 26) launched the new Galaxy S6 Lite tablet.
It sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+(2000 x 1200p) LCD screen with a uniform bezel (6mm) around the edges. It also features aluminium frame, and stereo speakers with an AKG sound system.
Under the hood, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes equipped with an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14 OS and a massive 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging cable. With a full charge, it can deliver up to 14 hours of video playback.
Samsung's new tablet also features an 8MP sensor on the back and a 5MP on the front for selfies and video calling. Both cameras support full HD (1080p) video recording at 30 frames per second(fps). The retail box also includes an S Pen stylus and a charging cable.
Samsung has announced to roll out the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite later this week in select select global markets. The price details will be revealed during local launch events. There is no official word on when the new tablet will be made available in India.
In a related development, Samsung earlier in the month launched two new premium mid-range phones -Galaxy A55 and A35 series- in India.
They feature premium Galaxy S series-like design language. Also, they come with a metal-based frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield (on both front and back panels), the first Galaxy A series to date.
The new Galaxy A55 comes in three configurations--8GB RAM +128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 36,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.
The Galaxy A35 comes in two configurations--8GB RAM +128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage -- for Rs 27,999, and Rs 30,999, respectively.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.