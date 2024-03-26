Samsung unveils new Galaxy S6 Lite(2024) series tablet

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (March 26) launched the new Galaxy S6 Lite tablet.

It sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+(2000 x 1200p) LCD screen with a uniform bezel (6mm) around the edges. It also features aluminium frame, and stereo speakers with an AKG sound system.

Under the hood, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes equipped with an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14 OS and a massive 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging cable. With a full charge, it can deliver up to 14 hours of video playback.

Samsung's new tablet also features an 8MP sensor on the back and a 5MP on the front for selfies and video calling. Both cameras support full HD (1080p) video recording at 30 frames per second(fps). The retail box also includes an S Pen stylus and a charging cable.