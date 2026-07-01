Samsung working on new foldable phone with a rollable screen, may debut in early 2028

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Samsung is developing a foldable smartphone with a rollable screen, expected to launch in early 2028.
Key points
• Seven years of foldables
Samsung launched the first commercial foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series, over seven years ago, with limited design innovation since.
• Rollable display innovation
Samsung is collaborating with its in-house Samsung Display division to integrate a rollable OLED screen into a future smartphone, showcased at CES as 'Flex Hybrid'.
• Prototype development
The company is finalising a prototype with a 10-inch rollable screen, offering both foldable and slidable capabilities for versatile use.
• Launch timeline
The rollable-screen phone is expected to debut in the first half of 2028, following the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 series launch in July 2024.
• Upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8
The Galaxy Z Fold8 series, launching later this month, may include two variants—a standard Fold8 and an Ultra model—alongside the Galaxy Z Flip8.
Key statistics
More than seven years
Years since first foldable launch
Three to four years
Rollable screen showcase years at CES
10 inches
Rollable screen size in prototype
First half of 2028
Expected launch window for rollable phone
Around July 22
Upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 launch date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Samsung's Flex Hybrid is an OLED panel, which comes with both foldable and slidable capabilities.
Published 01 July 2026, 12:45 IST