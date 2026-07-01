Samsung working on new foldable phone with a rollable screen, may debut in early 2028

Samsung is developing a foldable smartphone with a rollable screen, expected to launch in early 2028.

Key points

• Seven years of foldables Samsung launched the first commercial foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series, over seven years ago, with limited design innovation since.

• Rollable display innovation Samsung is collaborating with its in-house Samsung Display division to integrate a rollable OLED screen into a future smartphone, showcased at CES as 'Flex Hybrid'.

• Prototype development The company is finalising a prototype with a 10-inch rollable screen, offering both foldable and slidable capabilities for versatile use.

• Launch timeline The rollable-screen phone is expected to debut in the first half of 2028, following the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 series launch in July 2024.