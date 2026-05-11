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Samsung's new Galaxy Watch tech can detect fainting risk minutes in advance

Though the fainting spell is not typically life-threatening, the sudden falls can cause severe secondary injuries like fractures or concussions, making early prediction critically important for prevention.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Samsung Galaxy watches can predict and alert users minutes before fainting spell.

Samsung Galaxy watches can predict and alert users minutes before fainting spell.

Credit: Samsung

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch tech can detect fainting risk minutes in advance

In one line
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 can predict fainting episodes up to 5 minutes in advance using AI and biosensors.
Key points
Fainting risk prediction
Galaxy Watch6 uses AI and PPG sensors to predict vasovagal syncope (VVS) up to 5 minutes before onset with 84.6% accuracy.
Clinical validation
A study with 132 patients at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital confirmed the technology's 90% sensitivity and 64% specificity.
Health impact
Early warnings could reduce secondary injuries like fractures or concussions by allowing users to seek safety or assistance.
Future rollout
Samsung plans regulatory approval and to integrate the feature into Galaxy Watch6 and newer models after further testing.
Prevalence of VVS
Up to 40% of people experience vasovagal syncope in their lifetime, with one-third facing recurrent episodes.
Key statistics
84.6%
Prediction accuracy
90%
Sensitivity of detection
64%
Specificity of detection
132 patients
Patient sample size in study
40%
Lifetime prevalence of VVS
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:46 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSamsungSmartwatchGalaxy Watchfainting

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