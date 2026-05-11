Samsung Galaxy Watch6 can predict fainting episodes up to 5 minutes in advance using AI and biosensors.

In one line

Key points

• Fainting risk prediction Galaxy Watch6 uses AI and PPG sensors to predict vasovagal syncope (VVS) up to 5 minutes before onset with 84.6% accuracy.

• Clinical validation A study with 132 patients at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital confirmed the technology's 90% sensitivity and 64% specificity.

• Health impact Early warnings could reduce secondary injuries like fractures or concussions by allowing users to seek safety or assistance.

• Future rollout Samsung plans regulatory approval and to integrate the feature into Galaxy Watch6 and newer models after further testing.