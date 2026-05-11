Samsung Galaxy watches can predict and alert users minutes before fainting spell.
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 can predict fainting episodes up to 5 minutes in advance using AI and biosensors.
Key points
• Fainting risk prediction
Galaxy Watch6 uses AI and PPG sensors to predict vasovagal syncope (VVS) up to 5 minutes before onset with 84.6% accuracy.
• Clinical validation
A study with 132 patients at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital confirmed the technology's 90% sensitivity and 64% specificity.
• Health impact
Early warnings could reduce secondary injuries like fractures or concussions by allowing users to seek safety or assistance.
• Future rollout
Samsung plans regulatory approval and to integrate the feature into Galaxy Watch6 and newer models after further testing.
• Prevalence of VVS
Up to 40% of people experience vasovagal syncope in their lifetime, with one-third facing recurrent episodes.
Key statistics
90%
Sensitivity of detection
64%
Specificity of detection
132 patients
Patient sample size in study
40%
Lifetime prevalence of VVS
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 11 May 2026, 09:46 IST