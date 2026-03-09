<p>In late 2025, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadget-weekly-portronics-pico-14-tv-projector-and-more-3752104">Sandisk had launched a feature-rich Creator Phone SSD</a>, designed specifically for MagSafe-compatible smartphones such as iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 16 series.</p><p>Now, the company has introduced Extreme Fit Drive, touted to be the world's smallest USB-C flash drive for computers.</p><p>The new Sandisk Extreme Fit Drive comes in multiple storages including 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.</p>.Airtel, Google bring AI-powered spam protection security to Android phones .<p>With most of the computer makers focusing on portable slim laptops, the design limitations have resulted in letting go of Type-2 USB ports. Here's where Sandisk's new USB-C flash drive comes into play.</p><p>It can connect with a desktop or a laptop and can be left attached to them. It is made of a highly durable material. It features a sturdy plastic exterior and a metal-based structure inside.</p>.<p>It measures just 18.5mm in length, 15.7mm in depth, and 13.6mm in height. And, it weighs just three grams.</p><p>The 128GB–1TB storage variants support read speeds up to 400MB/s2, and the 64GB model can reach up to 300MB/s2.</p><p>It also boasts os backup feature. Users can restore lost files easily with the Sandisk Memory Zone app for Windows and Mac computers. </p><p>Sandisk Extreme Fit is available exclusively on Flipkart in 64GB (Rs 2049), 128GB (Rs 2,799), 256GB (Rs 4,899), 512GB (Rs 4,999), and 1TB (Rs 17,299).</p>.Kingston Dual Portable SSD review: Must-have storage accessory.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>