Sandisk unveils Extreme Fit, world's tiniest 1TB USB-C flash drive

The 128GB–1TB storage variants support read speeds up to 400MB/s, and the 64GB model can reach up to 300MB/s.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 10:30 IST
Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive.

Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive.

Credit: Sandisk

Published 09 March 2026, 10:30 IST
