Security vulnerabilities detected in Apple devices, update them now: CERT-In

The new update fixes security issues in WebKit, ImageIO, and core elements of Apple devices that could have let attackers steal information and also crash applications on iPhones by performing Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

In the new software release note, the company says the new update resolves the authentication issue in the Photos album, which allows users to view hidden images and videos without security verification.

It also fixes security issues in the Family Sharing feature, which could have let the malicious app track the device location of the owner and his/her loved ones.

Also, it fixes a similar issue in Siri, which could have let attackers access sensitive user information on iPhones.