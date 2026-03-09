<p>State-run Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged security issues in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-rolls-out-critical-security-patch-to-fix-vulnerabilities-in-chrome-3867113">Google Chrome browse</a>r for desktops.</p><p>As per CERT-In's risk assessment, the security vulnerabilities are deemed high risk, and Chrome users are advised to update their computer browser as soon as possible to the latest version.</p>.Google revamps Play Store billings, slashes platform fee for app developers.<p>The vulnerabilities in Google Chrome include out-of-bounds read and write in media and Tint, which not only leads leakage of sensitive data, but also cause system crashes. Also, due to a component and inappropriate implementation on DevTools, a remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page and hack the targeted system.</p><p>Google has acknowledged the issue and has rolled out a new update to Chrome on supported devices.</p><p>Ensure the Chrome browser on your computer is updated to the latest versions-- 145.0.7632.116/117 for Windows/Mac and 145.0.7632.116 for Linux.</p><p>Here's how to update to the latest version of Chrome on your computer:</p><p>Just go to the Chrome menu (three dots), select 'Help', then 'About Google Chrome', and Chrome will automatically check for updates and install them. </p><p>In a related development, Google has released a March 2026 update with critical security patches for Android devices worldwide.</p><p>The new update will fix more than 120 vulnerabilities and zero-day security issues detected in Android phones.</p><p>For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts (in this case, engineers at Google) were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have exploited it to attack systems.</p><p>Threat actors may exploit them to steal sensitive information, execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (DoS) attack on the targeted systems.</p>.Google rolls out March 2026 update with critical security patches to Android phones.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>