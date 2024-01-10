Security vulnerabilities detected in Google Chrome, warns CERT-In

Though Google Chrome is notorious for consuming too much RAM and slowing the systems, it is still the most preferred browser in the world. It has a simple and easy-to-understand user interface and with extensions, users can add features such as Grammarly to correct mistakes while writing emails, or use ad blockers to skip ads on videos, and more.

But, it also attracts cyber criminals to prey on naive users when they venture into shady websites and install apps or extensions from unknown publishers. To safeguard against such threats, Chrome gets updated with security patches, but sometimes due to oversight, some vulnerabilities go unnoticed, and bad actors wait for opportune moments like this to attack targeted systems.

In the latest instance, CERT-In has detected security vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome app for Mac and Windows versions that may allow remote attackers to exploit the targeted system.

"These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to heap buffer overflow in ANGLE; use-after-free-error in ANGLE, WebAudio, WebGPU. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted Web page.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the remote attacker to compromise the targeted system," CERT-In noted.

Google has acknowledged the issue and has rolled out the update for MacOS, Linux (v120.0.6099.199), and Windows (v120.0.6099.199/200) versions of Chrome.

Chrome browser users are advised to the latest versions to protect themselves from cyber threats.