Security vulnerabilities detected in Google Pixel phones, update them now: CERT-In

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged new security vulnerabilities in Google Pixel phones.
A remote attacker can exploit the security loophole by sending a specially crafted request to the targeted device. They can easily gain complete access to sensitive information in the devices and even be able to perform a Denial of Service (DoS) attack.
"These vulnerabilities exist due to the improper input validation flaws within the Exynos RIL, modem, LWIS, ACPM, fingerprint sensor, telephony, audio, WLAN Host, Trusty OS, Pixel firmware, LDFW, Goodix, Mail, avcp, CPIF, v4l2, and GsmSs subcomponents of Pixel devices," said CERT-In.
Affected Google devices include-- Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6a, 6, 6 Pro, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a and Pixel Fold.
Google has acknowledged the security issue and has released the security patch with the June 2024 update.
Here's how to install the new update on a Pixel device:
Go to Settings >> System >> System update and check for the update.
In a related development, the Pixel June 2024 update also brings new features such as camera improvements, native caller ID and more.
updated to the latest June 2024 update, the Pixel camera will be able to automatically identify the best moment from the photo in HDR+. Say, when a Pixel phone user tries to take a picture of a person, the device captures multiple photos and shows the best picture of the latter with a smiling face and focused on the camera with eyes open. This will greatly save time from taking multiple photos to get that perfect shot.
Pixel update also brings Gemini Nano AI (beta) features to Pixel 8 and 8a models.
Published 19 June 2024, 12:53 IST