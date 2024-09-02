September 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

Apple is all set to unveil the new iPhone 16 series next week on September 9. It is said to come in four variants-- iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

The regular iPhone 16 will sport a 6.1-inch screen and the 16 Plus will be offered in a 6.7-inch size. They are expected to come with the powerful Apple A18 silicon.

The 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max will be available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. They will feature Apple A18 Pro silicon.

All four will support the much-awaited Apple Intelligence feature. It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.

Besides voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts.