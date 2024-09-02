September 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

Last month, Motorola, Honor, Google, Vivo and others launched new phones such as Pixel 9, 9 Pro Fold, Edge 50, Magic Pro 6, V40 series, iQOO Z9s and more.
This September, Apple, Motorola and others are geared up to bring all-new phones in a wide range of price bands in India.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple is all set to unveil the new iPhone 16 series next week on September 9. It is said to come in four variants-- iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.
The regular iPhone 16 will sport a 6.1-inch screen and the 16 Plus will be offered in a 6.7-inch size. They are expected to come with the powerful Apple A18 silicon.
The 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max will be available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. They will feature Apple A18 Pro silicon.
All four will support the much-awaited Apple Intelligence feature. It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.
Besides voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts.
Apple iPhone 15 Plus.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Additionally, Apple is expected to unveil a new line of Watch Series 10. It is expected to come in two sizes 41mm and 45mm with a bigger display and battery, in addition to advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities.
There will also be a new Watch Ultra (Gen 3) with improved battery life.
Speculations are rife that Apple may also launch a new 8.3-inch iPad mini tablet. It is said to come with a new Apple M series chipset and support Apple Intelligence.
Motorola Razr 50 series.
Photo Credit: Motorola
Motorola is also expected to bring its new phone Razr 50 on September 9 in India. It is said to come with a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display (with 1700 nits brightness) and inside, it will have a wide 6.9-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2640p) LTPO AMOLED display with support for peak brightness up to 3000 nits and HDR10+.
Inside, it is said to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 14 OS, dual-camera module-- main 50MP wide sensor + 12MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash, a 32MP front camera and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (cobalt violet colour).
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new Galaxy F24 FE is said to come with an AMOLED display, Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2400 chipset, a triple camera and feature 4565mAh battery. With a full charge, it will be able to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback.
Also, it will come with Galaxy AI features including smart photography tools such as object eraser, studio portrait and more.
Tecno Pova 6 Pro series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Tecno Mobile is expected to launch two foldable phones-- Phantom V Fold2 and Flip2 later this month.
The premium V Fold2 is said to feature a 6.42-inch cover display and a wide 7.85-inch 3D LTPO AMOLED main display inside.
The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, Android 14 OS and a 4,860mah battery.
It will come with a triple camera module-- main 50MP + 50MP + 13MP ultra-wide- LED flash on the back. It will feature a 32MP sensor on the cover display panel on the front and another 16MP selfie camera on the wide screen inside.
On the other hand, the V Flip2 is said to feature a small 1.32-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED-based foldable display inside.
It is also expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a dual-camera module-- 64MP + 13MP- with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Realme Narzo 70 series
Credit: Realme India
Realme is also scheduled to launch new mid-range phone Narzo 70 phone series next week on September 9 in India.
As per the teaser photo, the new device will have Motorsport-inspired design and come with a sleek body. It is said to have just 7.6mm thickness.
Also, the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy series chipset.
