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Hometechnology

Smartphone brands rethink India strategy as storage chip costs soar

Unlike other firms, Apple has largely off-set component cost inflation by raising base storage capacities, instead of sharply increasing retail prices of devices.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 19:55 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 19:55 IST
Business NewsTechnologyIndiasmartphones

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