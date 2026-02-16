Menu
Snapchat brings arrival notifications to Snap Map safety tool

The new safety feature lets loved ones know that the child has reached the destination safely on time.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 07:46 IST
New arrival notification launched on Snap Map.

Credit: Snapchat

TechnologyTechnology NewsSnapchatDH TechSafetysafety apps

