<p>Last month, Snapchat launched the Family Center, offering more control for parents to keep a tab on underage children's activities on the social media app.</p><p>Now, Snapchat has introduced a new safety feature that lets loved ones know that the child has reached the destination safely on time.</p><p>The user has to select a location on the Snap Map feature in the app, and when they enter a location, it will automatically alert the guardians. This feature comes very handy when the user is visiting a friend's place for group study, on a school trip, or going to a sports stadium or a music concert.</p><p>With this feature, parents need not constantly make calls to the child asking them about their arrival. This feature is a win-win for both parents and the adolescent kids.</p><p>Not just for children, it can also be enabled for friends as well.</p> <p><strong>Here's how to enable arrival notification on Snapchat's Snap Map:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Tap on your friendship profile and scroll down to 'arrival notifications.'</p><p>Step 2: Pick a location on the map, and give it a personal name, for example, set the location of your 'run club' meet or the location for 'piano lessons.'</p><p>Step 3: Choose a one-time or recurring alert, and app will notify your friend when you arrive.</p><p>If you've selected a one-time alert, it will expire once it's sent or after 24 hours. </p>