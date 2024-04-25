Snapdragon X Plus: Key features of Qualcomm's latest chipset for PCs

US technology major Qualcomm launched the new generation Snapdragon X Plus chipset for computers.

The latest Snapdragon X Plus comes with big upgrades to deliver faster and smoother performance and efficient utilisation of power sources for longer battery life.

Snapdragon X Plus: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest PC processor

-- It comes with a 4nm 10-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU (6 high-performance cores and four efficiency cores) and can clock peak speed up to 3.4Ghz. It can deliver up to 37 per cent faster CPU performance compared to rival branded chipsets.