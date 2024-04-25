Snapdragon X Plus: Key features of Qualcomm's latest chipset for PCs

US technology major Qualcomm launched the new generation Snapdragon X Plus chipset for computers.
The latest Snapdragon X Plus comes with big upgrades to deliver faster and smoother performance and efficient utilisation of power sources for longer battery life.
Snapdragon X Plus: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest PC processor
-- It comes with a 4nm 10-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU (6 high-performance cores and four efficiency cores) and can clock peak speed up to 3.4Ghz. It can deliver up to 37 per cent faster CPU performance compared to rival branded chipsets.
-- It comes to paired Adreno GPU and can perform 3.8 Tera Floating Point Operations Per Second (TFLOPS). It can deliver 36 per cent better GPU performance and consume 54 per cent less power compared to competitors in its class.
Note: TeraFLOPS (TFLOPS) is a unit of measurement that represents a computer system's ability to perform one trillion (1012) floating-point operations per second.
Snapdragon X Plus series.
Photo Credit: Qualcomm
-- Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on Snapdragon X Plus can perform 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). It is touted to be the world’s fastest NPU for laptops. It promises more efficiency and faster on-device AI capabilities on Windows PCs.
Note: TOPS is a measurement of the potential peak AI inferencing performance based on the architecture and frequency required of the processor
-- The Snapdragon X Plus comes with a dedicated Qualcomm AI Engine. It supports Windows Studio Effects, Copilot, Live captions in OBS Studio (with automatic translation of 100 spoken languages into live captions in 100 languages), Music generation in Audacity (using Riffusion on-device AI) and many other AI-accelerated applications
-- PCs with Snapdragon X Plus will be able to connect with at least three 4K HDR external display monitors
-- It supports Wi-Fi 7 and can deliver peak rates of over 40 Gbps, a 4X increase over Wi-Fi 6E.
Key features of Snapdragon X Plus.
Photo Credit: Qualcomm
-- It also comes with Snapdragon X65 5G cellular modem. It supports peak download speeds up to 10Gbps and peak upload speeds up to 3.5Gbps
Going by the capabilities, the Snapdragon X Plus processor has enough power to offer a stiff challenge to Apple's M3 chipset and Intel's 14th gen Core processor.
Qualcomm's latest processor is expected to come with Microsoft's new Surface laptops and tablets, which will debut globally in mid-May 2024.
