Sony PlayStation 5 Slim series to hit stores in India this week

Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim series made its global debut in October 2023. Since then, it has made its way to several international markets including the US, Europe, and Japan. Now, it is finally coming to India later this week.
Sony on Tuesday (April) announced that the latest PS 5 Slim series will hit stores on April 5. It comes in two variants-- PlayStation 5 console (CFI-2000 model group – slim) for Rs 54,990 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (CFI-2000 model group – slim) for Rs 44,990, same as the original models.
PlayStation 5 Slim: Key features you should know about Sony's latest gaming console
As you can the consoles in the cover photo, there is hardly any change in the design, but it is slimmer and lighter. The new Slim series is 30 per cent thinner and weighs 24 per cent less than the original PS 5 models.
Also, Sony has incorporated 1TB storage, almost 200GB more than we see in the predecessor (825GB). And, it supports an extra NVMe slot is there for connecting external third-party storage cards.
Other features such as RAM, graphics, and processor capabilities remain the same.
PlayStation 5 Slim series.
Photo Credit: Sony
It houses an x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2” processor with eight cores and 16 threads. It can clock variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz.
The PS 5's CPU comes paired with AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine. It supports Ray Tracing Acceleration and variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz. Its GPU can perform up to 10.3 trillion floating-point operations per second (TFLOPS) to deliver an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics.
The retail box also comes with the latest Dual Sense wireless controller. It features haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects. It also includes a two-point capacitive touch pad with a click mechanism, a six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer), and a built-in microphone.
In a related development, Sony is reportedly working new generation gaming console PS 5 Pro series. It is said to come with a more powerful CPU, 45 per cent faster compared to the original console model. Also, the GPU of the PS 5 Pro will be capable of performing 33.5 TFLOPS to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.
