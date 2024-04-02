Sony PlayStation 5 Slim series to hit stores in India this week

Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim series made its global debut in October 2023. Since then, it has made its way to several international markets including the US, Europe, and Japan. Now, it is finally coming to India later this week.

Sony on Tuesday (April) announced that the latest PS 5 Slim series will hit stores on April 5. It comes in two variants-- PlayStation 5 console (CFI-2000 model group – slim) for Rs 54,990 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (CFI-2000 model group – slim) for Rs 44,990, same as the original models.

PlayStation 5 Slim: Key features you should know about Sony's latest gaming console

As you can the consoles in the cover photo, there is hardly any change in the design, but it is slimmer and lighter. The new Slim series is 30 per cent thinner and weighs 24 per cent less than the original PS 5 models.