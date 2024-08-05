Sony ULT Wear review: Cost-effective headphones with premium features

Japanese technology major Sony is a leader in the premium Noise Cancelling headphones segment in India. Now, the new ULT Wear series is focusing on the mid-range (under Rs 20,000) segment.

I spent a little over a week with ULT Wear headphones. Here are my thoughts on Sony's latest offering.

Design and build quality

The new ULT Wear headphones borrow a few design elements from the premium Sony WH-1000XM5.

The over-head ear cups are robust with a smooth edgy exterior outlook made of sturdy polycarbonate material. Inside, they come laced with a soft faux leather cushion around the corners that sit on the ears. They ensure the user can comfortably wear it for long hours.

Even the headband features soft faux leather. Users can adjust the cups by extending the band so that they can sit properly on the ears. They extend easily and yet firmly sit. Once drawn out, they won't easily budge from the position.