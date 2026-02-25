<p>With more than three billion active users, Whatsapp is the most popular messenger application on all major platforms such as iOS, Android and Windows. However, it is bit difficult to maintain the lead over the competitors such as Signal, Snapchat and Telegram.</p><p>So, to keep the subscribers hooked to WhatsApp, Meta regularly rolls out value-added features. To name few, recently, it <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-brings-lockdown-style-security-feature-to-whatsapp-against-sophisticated-cyber-attacks-heres-how-it-works-3877094">launched 'Strict Account Settings</a>', a lockdown-style feature that promises to thwart highly complex Pegasus-like spyware attacks on WhatsApp users.</p>.Instagram-inspired status updates with just your inner circle on WhatsApp soon!.<p>Just a week ago, it introduced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-adds-group-message-history-to-help-new-members-catch-up-faster-3905369">'Group Message History'</a>, which offers new members the option to catch up on the group.</p><p>Now, Now, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned entity is testing a message schedule feature on WhatsApp, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-ios-26-7-10-72-whats-new/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp iOS beta v26.7.10.72.</p>.<p>This has been long requested feature by WhatsApp. It is already available in several apps such as Gmail, X platform (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms.</p><p>Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to schedule texts on the messenger app.</p><p>This will come in handy to send reminders, birthday or festival greetings, or other important notifications to loved ones and colleagues. </p><p>Also, user interface will show all scheduled messages queued until the set time expires. </p><p>Once the selected time is reached, the messages will be delivered automatically without any further action required from the user.</p><p>The new feature is still in testing phase, and once all the bugs are weeded out, it is likely to be rolled out in a few months' time if not early.</p>.WhatsApp to bring optional subscription plan with premium features soon .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>