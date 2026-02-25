Menu
Soon, you will be able to schedule messages on WhatsApp

This will come in handy to send reminders, birthday or festival greetings, or other important notifications to loved ones and colleagues.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 09:59 IST
WhatsApp testing message schedule feature.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Published 25 February 2026, 09:59 IST
