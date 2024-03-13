South Korea launches AI dolls to combat loneliness for senior citizen

Hyodol, a South Korean company is acing its AI game for senior citizens to beat one of the vulnerable states - loneliness.

The South Korean company has invented a 'social robot' for senior citizen with dementia who are experiencing loneliness or social isolation, minding that such experiences can lead to major mental and physical health issues. Loneliness is a growing social issue in South Korea.

The 'social robots' are priced at $1,800 (about Rs 1.5 lakh) and completes the objective of giving a company, it also reminds to take them their medications, reports Indian Express.