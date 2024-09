Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States.

Many users took to social media platform X to share updates about the service disruption.

In the second quarter of 2024, the number of paying Spotify subscribers rose to 246 million