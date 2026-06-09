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Hometechnology

Spyware Alert: WhatsApp thwarts NSO Group-sponsored spear phishing attack

WhatsApp says it stopped an NSO-linked one-click spyware campaign targeting users. The firm cites dummy accounts, flagged malicious domains and renewed security risks.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:04 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Spyware Alert: WhatsApp thwarts NSO Group-sponsored spear phishing attack

In one line
WhatsApp blocks NSO Group's spear phishing attack using fake accounts and malicious domains.
Key points
NSO Group's spyware attack
WhatsApp prevented a one-click spyware campaign linked to NSO Group, which created dummy accounts to target high-value individuals.
Contempt of court allegations
WhatsApp accused NSO Group of defying a US court order, prompting calls to maintain sanctions against the Israeli firm.
Malicious domains identified
WhatsApp listed three suspicious websites to avoid, including hxxps://ikhwancast[.]com and hxxps://ghazacast[.]com.
Spear phishing explained
Cybercriminals use fake emails or messages to exploit emotions like fear or excitement, often mimicking corporate or government communications.
Protection measures advised
WhatsApp urged users to verify messages, avoid suspicious links, and install antivirus software to mitigate risks.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:04 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetahackingNSOcyber attackPhishingspyware

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