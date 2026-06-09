Spyware Alert: WhatsApp thwarts NSO Group-sponsored spear phishing attack

WhatsApp blocks NSO Group's spear phishing attack using fake accounts and malicious domains.

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Key points

• NSO Group's spyware attack WhatsApp prevented a one-click spyware campaign linked to NSO Group, which created dummy accounts to target high-value individuals.

• Contempt of court allegations WhatsApp accused NSO Group of defying a US court order, prompting calls to maintain sanctions against the Israeli firm.

• Malicious domains identified WhatsApp listed three suspicious websites to avoid, including hxxps://ikhwancast[.]com and hxxps://ghazacast[.]com.

• Spear phishing explained Cybercriminals use fake emails or messages to exploit emotions like fear or excitement, often mimicking corporate or government communications.