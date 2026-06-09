Spyware Alert: WhatsApp thwarts NSO Group-sponsored spear phishing attack

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WhatsApp blocks NSO Group's spear phishing attack using fake accounts and malicious domains.
Key points
• NSO Group's spyware attack
WhatsApp prevented a one-click spyware campaign linked to NSO Group, which created dummy accounts to target high-value individuals.
• Contempt of court allegations
WhatsApp accused NSO Group of defying a US court order, prompting calls to maintain sanctions against the Israeli firm.
• Malicious domains identified
WhatsApp listed three suspicious websites to avoid, including hxxps://ikhwancast[.]com and hxxps://ghazacast[.]com.
• Spear phishing explained
Cybercriminals use fake emails or messages to exploit emotions like fear or excitement, often mimicking corporate or government communications.
• Protection measures advised
WhatsApp urged users to verify messages, avoid suspicious links, and install antivirus software to mitigate risks.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 09 June 2026, 14:04 IST