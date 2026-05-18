Students and teachers can now avail of big discounts on Apple Watches in India

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Apple introduces education discounts on Apple Watches in India, offering significant savings for students and teachers.
Key points
• New education discounts
Apple Watches are now included in the Education Savings plan in India, providing discounts up to Rs 9,000 on select models.
• Eligibility criteria
Students and teachers with valid school or university IDs can avail the discounts through UNiDAYS verification.
• Purchase options
Discounts can be accessed via Apple Retail stores, online, or the official Apple Store app, including in-store sessions for guidance.
• Features for students
Apple Watches offer features like Focus modes, Siri, Family Setup, and safety tools such as Emergency SOS and Crash Detection.
• Health and connectivity
Students can track workouts, sleep, and stay connected with parents using cellular versions for calls and location sharing.
Key statistics
Up to Rs 5,000 to 6,000
Discount on Watch Series 11
Rs 2,000
Discount on Watch SE 3
Rs 9,000
Discount on Watch Ultra 3
Rs 25,900
Starting price of Watch SE 3
Rs 89,900
Price of Watch Ultra 3
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 May 2026, 13:59 IST