<p>Croma has kicked off the 2026 edition of the annual Summer Sale in India.</p><p>Tata Group-owned retail chain is offering lucrative deals on large home appliances such as smart TVs, ACs, and more.</p><p><strong>Here are the top 10 deals on the Croma Summer Sale 2026:</strong></p><p>1) Samsung's 100-inch Neo QLED TV can be purchased for as low as Rs 3,84,990, almost 71 per cent discount on the MRP of Rs 13,36,600. This includes bank cashback of 7.5 per cent up to Rs 7,500.</p><p>2) Customers can buy the TCL 85-inch QLED at a starting price of up to Rs 1,23,990 (inclusive of Rs 6,000 bank cashback) at a 69 per cent discount on the MRP of Rs 3,95,990.</p><p>3) LG's 86-inch Nano TV is available for as low as Rs 1,68,490, a discount of 54 per cent on the MRP of Rs 3,68,790.</p><p>4) Croma is also offering a 55-inch Samsung LED Frame TV at a starting price up to Rs 64,990, a discount of 40 per-cent on the MRP of Rs 1,09,600. (including bank cashback of 7.5 per cent up to Rs 5,000)</p> <p>5) Lloyd Inverter AC 1.25T is now available at a starting price of Rs 26,990, a discount of 47 per cent on MRP of Rs 50,490 (including exchange value of up to Rs 3,000 and an additional Rs 2,000 exchange bonus).</p><p>6) LG Inverter AC 1.0T available at a starting price of Rs 30,490, a discount of 53 per cent on MRP of Rs 64,890 (including exchange value of up to Rs 3,000 and an additional Rs 2,000 exchange bonus plus a flat Rs 1,500 bank cashback).</p><p>7) There is also a Croma Inverter Split AC 1.5T available at a starting price of Rs 29,990, a discount of 35 per cent on the MRP of Rs 46,000 (including exchange value of up to Rs 3,000).</p><p>8) Samsung 2026 Inverter AC 1.0T is available at a starting price of Rs 28,990, a discount of 57 per cent on MRP of Rs 67,990 (This includes exchange value old AC for up to Rs 3,000 and an additional Rs 2,000 exchange bonus)</p><p>9) Bluestar Inverter AC 1.5T can be purchased for as low as Rs 40, 990, at a discount of 48 per cent on MRP of Rs 78,500 ( This includes exchange value old AC for up to Rs 4,000 and an additional Rs 2,000 exchange bonus)</p><p>10) Voltas Inverter Split AC 1T available at a starting price of Rs 24,990, at a discount of 52 per cent on MRP of Rs 52,390.</p>