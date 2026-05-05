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OnePlus launches Summer Sale 2026 with discounts on smartphones, tablets, and wearables in India.
Key highlights
• Flagship smartphone discounts
OnePlus 15 and 15R receive discounts of up to Rs 4,000, while older flagships like OnePlus 13 and 13R get temporary discounts of Rs 7,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.
• Mid-range and new launches
OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 6 receive discounts of up to Rs 3,000, with Nord 6 priced as low as Rs 36,999.
• Tablet discounts
OnePlus Pad 3, Pad 4, and budget models like Pad Go 2 and Pad Lite see discounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.
• Wearables deals
OnePlus Buds series and wired earphones are discounted by up to Rs 3,000, with models like Buds Pro 3 available for Rs 9,999.
• EMI and cashback offers
Additional cashback and EMI discounts are available on select devices, enhancing affordability during the sale.
Key statistics
Rs 4,000
Price reduction on OnePlus 15
Rs 2,000
Price reduction on OnePlus Nord 6
Rs 5,000
Discount on OnePlus Pad 4
Rs 2,000
Discount on OnePlus Buds Pro 3
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 05 May 2026, 12:26 IST