OnePlus launches Summer Sale 2026 with discounts on smartphones, tablets, and wearables in India.

Key highlights

• Flagship smartphone discounts OnePlus 15 and 15R receive discounts of up to Rs 4,000, while older flagships like OnePlus 13 and 13R get temporary discounts of Rs 7,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

• Mid-range and new launches OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 6 receive discounts of up to Rs 3,000, with Nord 6 priced as low as Rs 36,999.

• Tablet discounts OnePlus Pad 3, Pad 4, and budget models like Pad Go 2 and Pad Lite see discounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

• Wearables deals OnePlus Buds series and wired earphones are discounted by up to Rs 3,000, with models like Buds Pro 3 available for Rs 9,999.