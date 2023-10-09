Synthesised pyrite promises applications in supercapacitors

An indigenous process to synthesise a highly crystalline form of pyrite, developed at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CNSMS) in Bengaluru, could help improve the performance of supercapacitors (SCs).
Pyrite, an iron sulfide mineral, is noted for its applications in batteries and SCs, which are devices capable of storing large amounts of energy. The CNSMS team synthesised highly crystalline pyrite at low temperatures and utilised it for fabricating high energy-density SCs.
Transition metal sulfides, an important class of inorganic materials used in SCs, are typically generated from the corresponding metal salts or their equivalent oxides by annealing (heat treatment) at high temperatures. The Ministry of Science and Technology said the experiments by Savithri Vishwanathan, under the supervision of CNSMS scientist HSS Ramakrishna Matte, demonstrated a low-temperature synthesis of crystalline pyrite FeS2 (iron disulfide). Their paper was published in the journal Chemical Communications.
Electrodes fabricated from the synthesised pyrite displayed superior performance in high-energy density SCs, in the presence of organic and ionic-liquid-based electrolytes. The ministry noted that the FeS2 electrodes exhibited high energy densities (amount of energy stored) and attributed the enhanced performance to the improved conductivity, a result of good crystallinity of the material.
Low annealing temperature
The researchers used metastable ferric oxyhydroxide (FeOOH), which helped in lowering the annealing temperature substantially. FeOOH was converted into pyrite with “fairly good” crystallinity. Savithri, a PhD student at CNSMS, said the process involved a first — the use of an oxyhydroxide to synthesise a sulfide.
“Synthesising materials with high crystallinity, typically, involves an annealing temperature of around 900-1000 degrees Celsius. We chose an oxyhydroxide that is metastable (can be crystallised at a certain temperature range). The annealing took only about 350 degrees with which we also got good crystallinity,” she told DH.
The ministry said the “synthetic route” to obtain sulfides from their corresponding metastable oxyhydroxides can be extended to other transition metals, to obtain crystalline materials in an energy-intensive way. “Work on generating other sulfides from oxyhydroxides is also in progress. It is a viable and more versatile process that way,” Savithri said.