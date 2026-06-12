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Hometechnology

Telegram app finally comes to both Google WearOS and Apple Watches

With the dedicated app, users can instantly reply to messages and also see the chat history, contacts, and text their friends and family members right from the wrist.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaApple WatchTelegramGoogle WearOSPavel Durov

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