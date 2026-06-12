Telegram app finally comes to both Google WearOS and Apple Watches

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/explained-what-is-digital-invitation-scam-and-heres-how-to-safeguard-yourself-from-such-cyber-threats-3998828">Popular messenger service provider Telegram</a> has finally introduced dedicated apps for WearOS and Apple Watches.</p><p>Telegram Co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov confirmed the news on X and on his own social media platform. They are now available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, respectively.</p>.<p>With the dedicated app, users can instantly reply to messages and also see the chat history, contacts, and text their friends and family members right from the wrist. Besides the tiny keyboard, it offers a dictation option to create or send voice notes as well.</p>.<p>It should be noted that Telegram first launched a native app for Apple Watches in 2015, but it was discontinued. Now, it has made a comeback.</p><p>On Apple Watches, users can send stickers, locations, emoji, preset phrases or dictated text via keyboard on the Telegram app.</p>.Meta testing view-once privacy option for text messages on WhatsApp.<p>Besides the Pixel watches, Telegram will also support Xiaomi smart wearables, Samsung Galaxy Watches and other third-party brands which run custom versions of WearOS.</p>. <p>Telegram's arch-rival, Meta, launched a standalone WhatsApp for WearOS way back in 2023 and finally introduced the watchOS version for Apple Watches in November 2025. Now, Telegram is finally delivering an improved user experience to its subscribers.</p><p>In a related development, Telegram recently launched new features to its messenger app including Guest AI Bots, Bot-to-Bot Communication, Chat Automation, Custom AI Styles, expanded emoji and sticker search, advanced poll controls and more.</p><p>With the Chat Automation feature, Telegram users can connect bots directly to their profiles and allow them to automatically respond to messages on their behalf.</p><p>Users can customise which chats a bot can access, such as excluding contacts or limiting responses to new conversations only. Chat Automation settings are available through Settings > Chat Automation.</p>.Apple Watch finally gets standalone WhatsApp Messenger.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>