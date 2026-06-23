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Hometechnology

Telegram returns in India as temporary ban expires; app restored on Google Play

The platform had already become accessible to some existing users early on Tuesday morning before Google formally restored downloads.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:54 IST
TechnologyGoogle PlayTelegram Messengertemporary ban

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