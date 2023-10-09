The Big Billion Days October 2023: Top Smartphone deals on Flipkart

Flipkart has kicked off the much-awaited 'The Big Billion Days' sales in India.

During the week-long promotional event, Walmart-owned e-commerce firm is offering lucrative deals on a wide range of product categories such as consumer electronics goods, large home appliances, sporting gear, fashion apparel, stationaries, and more.

In this edition, we will be listing some of the best deals on smartphones on offer during 'The Big Billion Days' (October 8-15).

Apple

iPhone 14

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 56,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 69,900. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 41,150 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 14.