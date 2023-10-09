The Big Billion Days October 2023: Top Smartphone deals on Flipkart

Flipkart has kicked off the much-awaited 'The Big Billion Days' sales in India.
During the week-long promotional event, Walmart-owned e-commerce firm is offering lucrative deals on a wide range of product categories such as consumer electronics goods, large home appliances, sporting gear, fashion apparel, stationaries, and more.
In this edition, we will be listing some of the best deals on smartphones on offer during 'The Big Billion Days' (October 8-15).
Apple
iPhone 14
Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 56,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 69,900. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 41,150 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 14.
You can also go iPhone 13 too, it has pretty much the same features and costs around Rs 51,999.
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 65,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 79,900. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 41,150 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 14 Plus.
Pixel 7
Flipkart is offering Pixel 7 for as low as Rs 41,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 59,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,500 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 27,100 off for trading in an old phone for the Pixel 7.
Pixel 7 Pro
Flipkart is offering Pixel 7 Pro for as low as Rs 63,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 84,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 41,150 off for trading in an old phone for the Pixel 7.
Pixel 7a
Flipkart is offering Pixel 7 for as low as Rs 35,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 43,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,500 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 33,500 off for trading in old phone for the Pixel 7a.
Nothing
Phone(2)
Flipkart is offering Nothign Phone(2) for as low as Rs 32,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 44,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards.
Phone(1)
Flipkart is offering Nothign Phone(1) for as low as Rs 28,999 (356GB) against MRP Rs 39,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards.
Samsung
Galaxy S22
Flipkart is offering Galaxy S22 5G for as low as Rs 39,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) against MRP Rs 85,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 24,600 off for trading in an old phone for a Samsung phone.
Galaxy A54 5G
Flipkart is offering Galaxy A54 5G for as low as Rs 35,499 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) against MRP Rs 41,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 2,000 discount through select bank cards.
Galaxy S21 FE
Flipkart is offering Galaxy S21 FE (Exynos) for as low as Rs 29,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) against MRP Rs 74,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 3,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,050 off for trading in an old phone for a Samsung phone.
Galaxy A23 5G
Flipkart is offering Galaxy A23 5G for as low as Rs 20,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 28,990. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 2,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 20,300 off for trading in an old phone for a Samsung phone.
Xiaomi
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
Flipkart is offering Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus for as low as Rs 27,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) against MRP Rs 33,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 3,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 22,050 off for trading in an old phone for the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.
Redmi Note 12 Pro
Flipkart is offering Redmi Note 12 Pro for as low as Rs 20,999 (128GB) against MRP Rs 33,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 3,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 19,550 off for trading in an old phone for the Redmi Note 12 Pro.
Redmi Note 12
Flipkart is offering Redmi Note 12 for as low as Rs 11,999 (64GB) against MRP Rs 18,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,500 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 10,950 off for trading in an old phone for the Redmi Note 12.
Redmi 12
Flipkart is offering Redmi 12 for as low as Rs 8,999 (64GB) against MRP Rs 14,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discount up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 8,100 off for trading in old phone for the Redmi Note 12.
Vivo
Vivo V90 5G
Flipkart is offering V90 5G for as low as Rs 59,999 (256GB) against MRP Rs 61,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 39,150 off for trading in an old phone for a Vivo phone.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G
Flipkart is offering Vivo T2 Pro 5G for as low as Rs 23,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 26,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 17,350 off for trading in an old phone for a Vivo phone.
Motorola
Moto G14
Flipkart is offering Moto G14 for as low as Rs 8,499 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 12,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts of up to five per cent discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 7,900 off for trading in an old phone for the Moto G14.
Moto G54
Flipkart is offering Moto G54 for as low as Rs 13,499 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 17,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards.
Realme
Realme 11 Pro 5G
Flipkart is offering Realme 11 Pro 5G for as low as Rs 20,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 25,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 20,100 off for trading in an old phone for a Realme phone.
Realme 10 Pro 5G
Flipkart is offering Realme 10 Pro 5G for as low as Rs 17,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 22,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 9,200 off for trading in the old phone for the Realme phone.
Realme 11x 5G
Flipkart is offering Realme 11x 5G for as low as Rs 12,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 16,999. Also, consumers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 discount through select bank cards.
