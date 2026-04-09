<p>Earlier this week, reports emerged that Apple suffered technical issues with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apples-iphone-fold-to-come-with-crease-less-flexible-display-report-3842526">iPhone Fold (1st gen)'s advanced bendable display</a>, which may result in a delay in mass production and push the launch to year-end.</p><p>But, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, known for his accurate track record on Apple products, has <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-04-07/apple-s-foldable-iphone-remains-on-track-for-september-debut">refuted the claim</a> and says the device is on track to make its global debut in September along with the iPhone 18 Pro series.</p><p>The report did not state that the iPhone Fold will be available in limited numbers compared to regular iPhones at launch. That said, the company is expected to launch both devices at the same event in Q3.</p>.Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, Gemma AI-powered speech-to-text dictation app for iPhones.<p><strong>Apple iPhone Fold (1st Gen): Here's what we know so far</strong></p><p>The upcoming premium foldable iPhone is expected to come with a notebook-style design. It is said to feature a 5.3-inch cover display that, when unfurled, opens to a 7.6-inch screen, a tad smaller than the iPad mini. It is said to come with an advanced, flexible OLED panel with no noticeable crease in the middle.</p><p>Also, the foldable iPhone will be one of the thinnest in the market. It is said to feature a 4.9mm thickness, thinner than the iPhone Air (5.6mm) and when folded, it will be around 9.8mm.</p><p>Due to design limitations, Apple may ditch the FaceID sensor and bring back the TouchID security feature.</p><p>As far as the iPhone 18 Pro is concerned, the device is expected to come with an incremental update over the predecessor. There won't be any major change in design language.</p><p>During the September product launch, Apple is expected to unveil just two iPhone models-- the iPhone Fold (1st Gen) and the iPhone 18 Pro ( & 18 Pro Max).</p><p>It has come to light that Apple will skip the iPhone Air 2 and the standard iPhone 18. They are expected to be unveiled along with the iPhone 18e in March 2027.</p>.Foldable iPhone coming in 2026, iPhone Air 2 launch pushed to 2027.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>