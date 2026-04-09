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There's no supply constraints, Apple’s first foldable iPhone on track for debut in September

The foldable iPhone will be one of the thinnest in the market. It is said to feature a 4.9mm thickness, thinner than the iPhone Air (5.6mm) and when folded, it will be around 9.8mm.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:00 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhonesmartphonessmartphoneFoldable iPhone

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