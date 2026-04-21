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'This is not goodbye': Tim Cook reflects on 15-year journey at Apple; read full letter here

Cook said he will become executive chairman of the board when he cedes Apple's CEO position.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 05:25 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 05:25 IST
Business NewsTechnologyTim CookApplecompanies

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