Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

'This is the best path forward...': Meta to cut 8,000 jobs from May 20 as AI push ramps up

The Facebook and ⁠Instagram owner will lay off about 10% of its global workforce, or ‌close to 8,000 employees, in that initial ​round.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 05:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 05:42 IST
World newsBusiness NewsMicrosoftMetalayoffsjob cutscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us