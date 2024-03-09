'This recognition isn't just about me, but for the entire community': Gaurav Chaudhary after national creators award

Sharing his joy with DH, Gaurav said: “Winning the Best Tech Creator Award at the National Creators Award is beyond words. This recognition isn't just about me; it's a celebration of the entire community of creators, enthusiasts, and who inspire to create, learn, grow and drive progress every day.”

“It was a great motivation coming straight from the honorable PM sir and as he said let’s create on India, create for the world,” he added.

Before signing off Gaurav shared a message for the budding creators, he said: “To all the budding creators out there: remember, every idea, every experiment, every failure is a stepping stone towards greatness. Embrace the journey, stay curious, and never shy away from pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Your creativity has the power to change the world. Start now with Chaliye Shuru Karte Hai.”

Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, is India's one of the most followed tech influencers with a massive following on social media. He is famous for his informative and in-depth reviews of smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets in Hindi.