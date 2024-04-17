Three Android spyware apps detected on Google Play Store

Cyber security firm ESET has detected an active espionage campaign on Google Play Store and Android phones.

Newly identified threat group called 'Virtual Invaders' had rolled out three spyware-laced apps, which masquerade as messenger applications. Threat actors targeted citizens in South Asian countries, mostly in India and Pakistan.

The apps-- Defcom, Sim Info and Dink Messenger-come with 'XploitSPY' malware capable of sending out personal and financial details to the hackers' server.

After getting installed on the device, apps were able to avoid getting detected by Google's Play Protect security system. And, then hackers were able to sectretly extract contact lists and files, and even managed to retrieve the device’s GPS location and the names of files listed in specific directories related to the camera, downloads, and even messaging apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp.