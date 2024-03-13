Top five anti-theft features you should know if you have an iPhone

Step 1: Go to Settings, then tap Face ID & Passcode.

Step 2: Enter your device passcode.

Step 3: Scroll down to find the Stolen Device Protection tab >> Then, tap on 'Turn on Protection'.

Once turned on, the iPhone will be more aware of its location. It will know that the place where the attempt is being made to change the passcode/password is unfamiliar and will make it mandatory for the user to use only the biometric security to validate any sensitive function.

Also, with one-hour security delay, it will give more time for the owner to lock the iPhone.

Even if the thief succeeds in stealing the iPhone and even knows the device's passcode, he/she won't be able to immediately change the Apple ID password or device's passcode or replace the Face ID/Touch ID or even turn off Find My app or try to change the recovery phone number or key for a minimum of one hour.

And, the user will be asked to use only Face ID or TouchID for all money-based transactions, apply for any virtual credit card, or make any purchases or set up another device. And, he/she will also be unable to log in to any online account without a biometric security feature.