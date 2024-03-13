Top five anti-theft features you should know if you have an iPhone

Apple iPhone is a prized possession for all, as it comes with a premium price tag, fancy camera and powerful chipsets compared to Android devices. It is also a prime attraction for thieves, leaving users vulnerable to financial loss and data breaches.
Don't let your iPhone become an easy target for pickpockets. Here are some simple steps you can take to secure your Apple device and protect your data in case it falls into the wrong hands.
1) Turn on the Stolen Device Protection feature
Lately, there has been an increase in iPhone thefts in cities across the world. Also, muggers have been known to stalk iPhone customers and watch them type passcodes to unlock the screen and then snatch the device from their hands. Later, use the passcode to unlock digital wallet apps to make expensive purchases and even transfer money to different accounts.
To deal with this particular threat, Apple introduced a novel feature ‘Stolen Device Protection’ with the recently released iOS 17.3 update.
All iPhone owners are advised to upgrade to the latest firmware at the earliest and turn on the new privacy security feature.
Steps to turn on Apple Stolen Device Protection feature on an iPhone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Step 1: Go to Settings, then tap Face ID & Passcode.
Step 2: Enter your device passcode.
Step 3: Scroll down to find the Stolen Device Protection tab >> Then, tap on 'Turn on Protection'.
Once turned on, the iPhone will be more aware of its location. It will know that the place where the attempt is being made to change the passcode/password is unfamiliar and will make it mandatory for the user to use only the biometric security to validate any sensitive function.
Also, with one-hour security delay, it will give more time for the owner to lock the iPhone.
Even if the thief succeeds in stealing the iPhone and even knows the device's passcode, he/she won't be able to immediately change the Apple ID password or device's passcode or replace the Face ID/Touch ID or even turn off Find My app or try to change the recovery phone number or key for a minimum of one hour.
And, the user will be asked to use only Face ID or TouchID for all money-based transactions, apply for any virtual credit card, or make any purchases or set up another device. And, he/she will also be unable to log in to any online account without a biometric security feature.
Find My App
Photo Credit: Apple
2) Locate the iPhone even when it is turned off and also enable it to send the last known location
Step 1: Go to Settings >> Tap on your name with Apple ID at the top >> select Find My iPhone >> turn on both 'Find My Network' and 'Send Last Location'.
With both these options turned on, the lost or misplaced iPhone can still traced through the Find My app on any companion Apple device linked with a registered Apple ID.
If the chances of recovering the stolen iPhone are bleak, owners can lock the iPhone and even erase the data on the device remotely with the Find My app.
3) Disable Control Center and USB accessories on locked iPhone
For Control Center
Step 1: Open Settings >> Select Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode
Step 2: Enter your passcode >> Scroll down to 'Allow access when locked'
Step 3: Toggle Control Center to off
Step 4: Confirm your action if prompted
Lock USB accessories connectivity on locked iPhone
Step 1: Open Settings >> Select Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode
Step 2: Enter your passcode >> Scroll down to 'Accessories' and turn off if enabled (it will remain off by default)
Once done, users will not be able to illegally connect the locked iPhone to computer to steal sensitive contents such as private photos or official files and documents.
USB lock option is available on FaceID & Passcode section in the iPhone's Settings.
Photo Credit: Apple
4) Erase data after 10 failed passcodes attempt
Note: Before enabling this process, ensure to turn on iCloud backup of the iPhone data
Step 1: Open Settings >> Select Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode
Step 2: Enter your passcode >> Scroll to the bottom and turn on Erase Data
Apple iPhone offers option to erase data after 10 failed passcodes
Photo Credit: Apple
5) Set up a Passcode to lock the iPhone's SIM
Note: Remember the SIM PIN. Do not ever forget it. The wrong guess can lock your SIM card or eSIM permanently. And, there will be no option but to get a new SIM card or eSIM.
Step 1: Go to Settings >>Cellular or Mobile Service >>SIM PIN. Follow the instructions on the screen to set up the PIN
Once done, thieves won't be able to misuse the SIM on another phone for calls or for cellular data. There are cases of terrorists using stolen phones and SIM cards to escape intel agency's radar to communicate with handlers in the enemy country or even worse to trigger bombs.
