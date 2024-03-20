Truecaller gets new AI feature to block spam calls

Truecaller is one of the most widely used caller identification service apps on both iOS and Android phones worldwide.

Now, Truecaller is releasing a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature for early detection and blocking of annoying spam calls.

The new AI feature 'Max' protection can match the caller's number with Truecaller's database faster. And, even if the caller's number is new, it can verify from all known caller lists and block potential spam and telemarketing calls.

However, this feature is available only to premium users with Android. It won't be available on the iOS version, as Apple, a strong advocate of user privacy, restricts all apps on its iOS platform from accessing the spam call status of the callers. This is the reason why Truecaller has more features on Android than on the iOS version.

The AI call screening feature is being deployed to premium subscription users with the latest update v13.58 titled 'Max Protection'.